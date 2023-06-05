The repair of avenues and main streets, as well as the paving ofand popular colonies, have been in recent years priorities of the governments in turnsince the works to improve social mobility in the Sinaloan capital are also heartfelt demands of the citizens.

Nevertheless, they have forgotten to improve the conditions of the municipal pantheons and generate the necessary spaces so that the deceased have a decent place to rest in perpetuity. Most public cemeteries are already saturated, practically no spaces available to receive more bodies. This poses an urgency for the City Council led by Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil and the state government, chaired by Rubén Rocha Moya, since dignified funeral services must also be an opportunity.

