Amazon has revealed the next batch of titles being made available to Prime subscribers as part of December’s Prime Gaming line-up, which this time includes classic FPS Quake and the wonderful Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.

id Software’s Quake is, of course, a stone-cold classic, serving up a seminal slice of FPS action that – somewhat unbelievably – celebrated its 25th anniversary last year.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons might not be quite as well-known, but its story of two siblings on an increasingly fantastical quest to find a cure for their father’s mysterious affliction is an absolute delight, and a game I find myself returning to every couple of years. The gist is players must overcome its various platform and puzzle challenges by controlling both brothers simulataneously, but it’s also gained a proper two-player co-op mode over the years.

Games with Prime in December 2022

That’s not everything Prime Gaming is offering in December, though! Subscribers can also pick up the intriguing Amazing American Circus – serving up an unusual mix of circus management and deck building – as well as Banners of Ruin, a more traditional deck-builder blending rogue-like exploration and turn-based combat in the vein of Slay the Spire.

December also brings strikingly psychedelic side-scrolling platformer Spinch, stylish hoverbike adventure Desert Child, diorama escape puzzler Doors: Paradox (which looks like a less gloomy take on The Roomm series), and casual management game Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow.

All eight games will be available to Prime subscribers starting tomorrow, 1st December, meaning there’s still one day left to pick up November’s Prime Gaming offerings. These are Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Facility 47, WRC 9, Etherborn, Whispering Willows and Last Day of June.