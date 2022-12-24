For your child, small disasters are one of the great highlights of life. The clumsiness of adults, specialists in giving orders and pretending to know everything, inspires him to laugh happily. A tower of broken dishes, food burnt by mistake, catastrophic attempts at DIY, the bloody lake that flows from an overturned cup, the exhibitionist flight of underwear escaping from the hands on the clothesline. His joy always accompanies domestic chaos. At home, no one appreciates the liberating effect of disorder like he does.

In the Saturnalia, the Romans upset the established order with the full approval of the authorities: it took some transgression to keep everything the same. During those December parties, the only thing forbidden was to punish. The slaves took the opportunity to tell their masters harsh truths and laugh at their expense. The king of the Saturnalia, lord of subversion, had to be chosen by lot and fulfilled all his whims. He could command anyone to dance naked or take a dip in cold water. Friends exchanged teasing and mischievous gifts that they planned with ingenuity. The Bilbilitan poet Marcial wrote about these “festive taunts”, inviting “lascivious romping”. In the monarchy of disorder, only mockery was respected.

These anarchic and unruly celebrations have a distant ritual origin, as Karen Armstrong explains in her Brief history of the myth. The ancient Babylonians believed that, at the birth of the world, Tiamat, at the head of a horde of monsters, challenged the god Marduk. After a desperate battle, Marduk, victorious, created heaven and earth. In memory of that legend, the New Year’s festivity consisted of reviving the forces of chaos and humiliating the ruler by crowning a carnivalesque king on his throne. According to archaic spirituality, for the new to emerge it is necessary to return to the original mess. This is how they remembered that things often have to get worse in order to get better, and that survival and creativity come from struggle, even—as your son knows—from disaster.

Those societies viewed civilization as magnificent but fragile. Suddenly a town prospered spectacularly and, when it became powerful, it exploited its rivals. There were wars, massacres, revolutions and deportations. The destruction made it necessary to rebuild over and over again the culture that had cost so much to build. The fear of the return of the previous barbarism beat, for this reason the legends forged in the first cities described the eternal conflict between order and chaos.

Our Christmas celebrations inundate us with wishes for peace and goodness, but there is no shortage of turbulence and planetary shocks on a family scale. In the invitations, along with the joys, lurk the dragons of old hidden wounds, melancholic memories, unresolved tensions and dinners with a highly flammable explosive charge. The filmmaker Arnaud Desplechin portrayed these homely outbursts in his film a christmas tale. Catherine Deneuve, implacable matriarch of the clan, needs a transplant and on Christmas Eve she asks for a voluntary donor, thus triggering mutual accusations buried for years. There are struggles between favorites and neglected, and each one evokes their personal ghosts —losses, nostalgia, loves and grievances. The turkey is not the only one suffering from a throat slit in the house, while the nonsense of Saturn takes over the merry and ferocious Christmas. The camera also captures sympathetic glances, the scathing affection between those tumultuous parents and children, and their badly executed good intentions. The atmosphere is not sweetened, but crazy, like life itself.

The ancients knew that renewal requires destruction, but also laughter and celebration. It would be convenient to take adult clumsiness with humor, in the way of your son: let’s have the riot in peace. As Marcial advised: “Leave your severity for a moment, while December resounds between pleasant games.” Following ancestral customs, our banquets greet the new year with cosmic —and comic— regressions to the primal chaos: these are days of regrets and rebirths, of harshness and hope.