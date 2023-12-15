The social security institution cannot give precise answers, other than waiting. The dates decided were the 18th, 19th and 20th. But…





Single check, yellow on December payments. Many users are reporting to the INPS call center that as of today, Friday 15 December, the monthly salary for the last month of the year has not been paid. Despite other users, we have had the notification and the amount with the date in the social security drawer on the site in the MyInps section for days. The social security institution cannot give precise answers, other than waiting. The dates decided were the 18th, 19th and 20th. But for many users the payment will slip later. And even if the applications are accepted with no evidence, the payment processing is not yet underway. And many families are starting to worry.

What is happening? Will there be end-of-year adjustments? Will there be delayed payments in two tranches? But at the end of the month there are Christmas holidays and therefore there are few windows. The operators of the INPS cal center give different answers from each other and the various local offices of the social security institution are unable to give any answers as the payments are centralised. In short, many families are still waiting, without a clear answer. Certainly not a nice Christmas present from the State. The only answer is wait, but without explanations on the merits that justify the delay. For other parents, however, the money will arrive as early as Monday. It's a mystery.

