Single check, all positions will be 'closed' between 18 and 21 December

L'Single Universal Allowance it is now one of the main services managed by INPS.

Following yesterday's article by Affaritaliani.it (see box on the side) on the delay in the payment of the December monthly payment for several families, Institute sources explain to Affaritaliani.it that – for the disbursement of approximately 6 million monthly positions – the procedure has assigned two time windows; windows which are generally the 9th-12th and 19th-22nd of each month.

As regards the first, citizens usually have visibility of their payment already around the 14th of the month.

In the month of Decemberon days 9 and 10, as they were holidays it was not possible to finalize the flow in the banking system which was suspended.

Furthermore, despite having only two operational days available in the first window, INPS processed 5 million positions in record time, but approximately 700 thousand remain to be defined which have slipped to the second window of 19-22; in this regard the Institute ensures that these positions will be closed between the 18th and 21st December to allow families to face the end of 2023 more peacefully.

Finally, theInps will shortly communicate the payment calendars for the first half of 2024, agreed with the Bank of Italy.

