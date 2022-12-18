The end of year partys provoke, in some people, emotions such as sadness and melancholy. In addition, the winter days, cold and with less sunlight, affect the mood.

And if we add to this that with the December celebrations food, drinks and other substances are abused, there are all the ingredients to generate depression, anxiety, irritability, insomnia, lack of energy and even suicidal thoughts.

And what to do in this scenario? The psychiatrist Carmen Amezcua, with 22 years of experience, warns that she must be approached from a integral approach.

“We need the issue of prevention. Identify, if you are a vulnerable patient, this is going to be one of your worst times. In fact, in psychiatry it is typified a disorder, It’s called seasonal affective disorder. Those people who already suffer from depression or anxiety, this is the time when the peaks, increases and severity of the symptoms can become disabling.

“How do we prevent? There are several ways, for example, we have to expose ourselves to the sun, we have to spend time outside the home, be in nature, take advantage of the time we have on the weekend to connect with the green. And avoid the use of gadgets before bed that affect your sleep quality.

A second factor to take care of is diet, says Amezcua, who is part of the committee of experts in the Health Secretary for the topic of handling cannabis for medical use.

I tell my patients who already suffer from depression: they have to be more aware on these dates. It’s difficult and we love it, but if you put cod, romerito, the King’s cake, alcohol, with singular joy, you’re going to get more depressed. It’s not going to help you,” he explains.

Another suggestion that he offers is to include supplements that contain vitamin D, folic acid, Omega 3 and magnesium.

How does it affect us that there is less light at this time of year?

The brain is an electrical and chemical organ and vestigially we have a structure, which is the pineal gland, which is perfectly identified in the little birds: the birds, as soon as it gets dark, go to hide in the trees and go to sleep, and when it begins to dawn they go out and fly.

We have this vestige and it is one of the main anatomical characteristics that the human being maintains, it allows him to maintain contact with sunlight, identify that it is time to wake up, do things and move, and then go to bed and sleep.

the pineal It has the ability to produce a substance that is fundamental and vital, which is melatonin and is what allows us to maintain sleep and wake cycles in an orderly manner. I would tell you that it is the main cause of the fact that during the winter, when there is less sun, there is less production of certain neurotransmitter substances.

How else does the holiday season affect us?

It has to do with our lifestyles. is the New Year’s Eve Holidays, alcohol consumption is increasing among the youth, adult and older adult population. Why? Because it’s school, work, friends, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, the Three Kings, and you don’t follow the diet.

This is one december diet very characteristic, very heavy, we spend our time having dinner, eating, we celebrate everything with food, sadly it is not a diet that helps us, it is a diet that is high in carbohydrates, high in irritants.

So, in addition to the lack of light, which affects the brain, and the part of diet and our lifestyle, the sleeplessness, the increase in substances, this makes December and January very bad times for us. for the brain, with a lot of fatigue, low serotonin, low mood, low energy, a lot of anxiety, a lot of adrenaline, and it is definitely the time we see today of an upturn in disorders such as depression, anxiety, insomnia, which are detonate during this time.

Do some people require medication?

Yes, those who have already had a depressive or anxiety episode, this is the time when they even begin to come to the office more. They tell me: ‘I’m starting to no longer sleep’, I call them alarm signs: they start to be more tired during the day, they don’t have energy, they start with negative thoughts, much more anxious, with physical symptoms such as gastritis, colitis, dermatitis , the famous itis, and anxiety, and that is when unfortunately many times we do have to use some type of medication.

In my case, I start with much more natural medication, which are adaptogens, which are herbal remedies that could alleviate, especially at first, because when the problem has already set in in a patient who already has the diagnosis, it is difficult to avoid treatment. antidepressant drug, and you have to do it.

Who are the most vulnerable patients at this time?

They are those who have the famous bipolar disorder or bipolar affective disorder. These patients tend to react in this season in a very obvious way and you notice them: in spring they are super happy, they have a lot of projects, they are very active. I have had patients who have become rich, who make some huge projections, and, when autumn arrives, winter, you immediately notice it: their energy drops, they speak slower, they sleep a lot during the day, they do not rest at night, we begin to identify a depressive picture.

These types of patients are the ones that you have to be looking for more, if you already have the diagnosis and you know that the seasonal issue is going to hit him, you have to protect him and you have to do all the prevention strategies: nutrition, supplementation, exercise, going out to nature, to meditate, that is, to help your brain, which you know is going to start to fall, which has to do with a malfunction in some patients of their pineal, of their sleep cycle system.

Alternatives to traditional medicine

Doctor Carmen Amezcua’s interest in alternative options to traditional medicine had a turning point when they found out that her son had Attention Deficit Disorder (ADHD).

Her search for other methods, less aggressive with the body and mind, led her to herbal medicine and the knowledge of ancient spiritual traditions.

“People no longer want to take medication, because they know that there are side effects, that there is an addiction to these substances and they are looking for more natural, more spiritual alternatives, which I think is wonderful, it is what we lack as humanity.

“I know the part of Western medicine and I rescue Eastern medicine, I integrate herbal medicine. Hopefully it will spread, that we will see more doctors with this vision, more psychiatrists with this vision, because it is necessary, and, unfortunately, the following 10 years the main health issue is going to be mental health, due to the rhythm of life we ​​lead, the nutrition we have, the substances we are consuming are not allowing us to live better and, of course, post-traumatic stress, due to violence, crime, abuse , domestic violence, all of this is our daily bread in the clinics”.

Amezcua envisions a new era, a path of how we can return to peace of mind.

“An era of how we are going to use all these tools that already exist, which also work, here is science, a shaman is not talking to you, a little witch is not talking to you, a doctor who is involved in research and is based on in the scientific literature, on things that are accepted for millennia and that work for people and cause fewer side effects and better mental health outcomes.”

suicide alert

The suicides, which are increasing at this time, had a significant rise during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to National Suicide Observatory in Mexico, this is the second most common cause of death in the country in people between 14 and 29 years of age.

“In my 22 years as psychiatrist had never seen so much suicide. From March 2020 to date, simply to my professional credit, unfortunately I have eight. In 22 years I had experienced a couple of suicides in my history as a doctor and now I see four-year-old children with serious pathologies that require treatment, intervention “, she warns.

It also warns about the population pyramid that is being reversed and that, with a greater number of older adults, the population with a propensity for dementia and other mental illnesses increases.

“And I see them today in a vulnerability, there are no medications, because unfortunately we are having supply problems in terms of psychiatric medications,” he says.

Keys to well-being

In her professional practice, psychiatrist Carmen Amezcua incorporates elements of herbal medicine and ancient spiritual traditions to treat seasonal affective disorder.

The body

-Number one: supplementation. Based on the scientific literature, they work to increase serotonin and decrease adrenaline.

-Number two: natural elements. The adaptogens, which are fungi, herbs, roots and flowers of the Mexican herbal medicine.



spiritual practice

-Approaches spirituality not as a belief in a God or having a religion, but as connecting with the universe and with oneself, having the ability to know “who you are, where you are going and why you are in this universe”.

-It seeks that the person learns to connect, with techniques such as “grounding”: being in contact with the Earth, perceiving the colors of nature, or in the city, walking down the street, seeing the trees, and being able to thank and understand that what affects the Earth, affects the individual and the collective.

know her

Carmen Amezcua

-Medical by the UNAM. Psychiatrist from the Ramón de la Fuente National Institute of Psychiatry, with a specialty in adolescents and affective disorders.

-He has a stay at the Madison Wisconsin Veterans Hospital where he worked on community mental health projects.

-He has taken several courses in endocannabinology, medical cannabis, integrative psychiatry, psychonutrition and psychedelic medicine.

-He is part of the committee of experts in the Ssa for the issue of handling cannabis for medical use.

-Coordinator of the practical workshops of the UNAM International Diploma in Endocannabinology.

– Promoter of the advancement of legislation and regulation of the use of entheogens (psychedelics) for medical use.

