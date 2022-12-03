December pensions, when does the check arrive? Here are all the news

November we have now left it behind. Let’s get to the heart of the most beautiful month of the year: December. In the Christmas air, upcoming holidays and pensions, as well as paychecks, a little richer. But when will it be possible to collect the check? Here are all at your place to mark in “red” on the calendar.

December pensions, the calendar in detail

Once finished it state of emergency back to the traditional calendar. Those who withdraw the cash pension at the 12,800 Poste Italiane branches they will do so from 1 to 7 December according to the shifts established in order alphabetical and posted outside each post office.

In detail the calendar of the collection dates will follow the following order: Thursday 1st Decemberfor those whose surnames begin with the letter A and B; Friday 2nd Decemberfor retirees with initials from C to D; Saturday 3 December (only in the morning) the pensions of those with surnames starting from E to K are paid; Monday 5th Decemberonly in the morning, payment for surnames from L to O, Tuesday 6 Decemberpension payment for those with surname with initials from P to R; Wednesday 7 DecemberINPS payment for those with surname with initials from S to Z.



