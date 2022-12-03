December pensions, all increases coming soon: news

New gifts are springing up under the Christmas tree Christmas. But this time we are not talking about paper and cardboard parcels, but about pension checks. Already increased in October and November, the amounts of December pensions in fact, they will be revalued by 2.2%. But watch out this won’t be the only rise. Let’s see in detail that what awaits us for this month full of parties, dinners and a few days of well-deserved rest, including re-evaluations, thirteenth, 150 euro bonus, fourteenth, but also thirteenth bonus.

December pensions, when the checks arrive

In fact, in the December coupon we will have one more thirteenth month always revalued at 2.2%, but also the long-awaited bonus 150 euros (always if it was not received in November), and the fourteenth (if not issued in July). But not only. In the most “magical” month of the year, the bonus thirteenth from the value of 154.94 hard for those receiving the “minima”, the pension treatment with the lowest value.

But before going into the various calculations, let’s see when payments will be issued of December. Here is the complete calendar with the dates to be marked “in red”. Thursday December 1st it’s time, for those whose surnames begin with the letter A and B; Friday 2nd Decemberfor retirees with initials from C to D; Saturday 3 December (only in the morning) the pensions of those with surnames starting from E to K are paid; Monday 5th Decemberonly in the morning, payment for surnames from L to O, Tuesday 6 December, pension payment for those with surname with initials from P to R; Wednesday 7 December, Inps payment for those with surname with initials from S to Z.

December pensions, from the 150 euro bonus to the fourteenth month: the increases

