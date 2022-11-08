More substantial check for many Italian pensioners but there will also be those who will not see the thirteenth. Here are all the info.

Good news for the Italian pensioners than in payslip in December they will receive a beautiful surprise. The pension next month will in fact be more substantial for many people.

This is good news especially in this particular historical period with skyrocketing energy bills and inflation at record numbers.

All this thanks to the Draghi government who tried to run for cover to lend a hand to the many families in difficulty.

Therefore, starting from November 21, the December slip will be published on the pension drawer with the amount of the pension plus the thirteenth month’s salary.

In the December slips, as already happened in October and November, pensioners will also see the entry “Increase in DL Aid bis “.

This is a revaluation of the amount of the pension taking into account inflation. It will be 0.2%, resulting from the difference between 1.7% estimated inflation and 1.9% actual inflation.

But that’s not all because the weaker groups will receive a higher amount. Those with an income of less than 35 thousand euros a year will also receive a 2% pension increase, as already happened in the months of October and November.

On the other hand, those who receive one or more pensions with a total amount not exceeding the minimum treatment will receive another bonus equal to 154.94 euros.

There are also those who will not perceive the thirteenth: that’s who

But alongside the good news of a more full-bodied pension we also find those who, on the other hand, will not receive the thirteenth. We are talking about those who have had access to so-called early pensions. There is no thirteenth monthly payment for them.

“Unfortunately, the holders of this social security measure have no right to receive the thirteenth. In the large list of pensioners who will not be entitled to the additional monthly payment, we can include the holders of an advance pension“- reads on trend-online.

Everything will obviously culminate when you reach the age of 67. From that moment the right to the thirteenth will come to them too.