L’inflation it is a phenomenon which, in the economy, identifies a wide-ranging increase in prices, such that it is not limited to individual expenditure items. The website www.leggioggi.it writes it.

In recent years, thanks to the post-pandemic situation and the war in Ukraine, we have witnessed a flare-up of inflation, capable of threatening citizens’ purchasing power and eroding employees’ wages and pensions.

With specific reference to pension benefits, the legislator has introduced a series of anti-inflation protective measures. These include the recognition of the definitive 2023 revaluation as early as the next payslip in December. The latter decision is the result of the recent Advances Decree.

Let’s analyze the news in detail and what effects it will have on December checks.

Published in the Official Journal on 18 October, Legislative Decree 18 October 2023 number 145 (renamed DL Advances) contains “Urgent measures in economic and fiscal matters, in favor of local authorities, to protect employment and for needs that cannot be deferred”.

In particular, article 1, in order to counteract the negative effects of inflation “for the year 2023 and support the purchasing power of pension benefits”, exceptionally brings forward the adjustment for the calculation of the equalization to 1 December 2023.

Thanks to this measure, essentially, the Executive brings forward by one month the 0.8% increase resulting from the difference between the revaluation index applied from 1 January 2023 (+7.3%) and the definitive one (+ 8.1%).

Pensions: provisional revaluation on 1 January 2023

As anticipated, the provisional revaluation index applied for the current year was equal to +7.3%. This was decided by the Decree of the Minister of Economy and Finance, in agreement with the Minister of Labor and Social Policies dated 10 November 2022.

The Ministerial Decree, in article 2, has in fact established the percentage change for the calculation of 2023 allowances, subject to adjustments to be made during the revaluation for the following year.

Thanks to the provision of the Advances Decree, the aforementioned definitive adjustment (equal to +8.1%) instead of operating from 1 January 2024 is brought forward to next 1 December.

Consequently, in the next pension payslip, it will be possible to obtain the positive differential of 0.8%. However, the operation of the measure will not be the same for everyone.

Variation Pensions Definitive/Provisional Period

+1.9% Final January-December 2021

+7.3% Provisional January-December 2022

+8.1% Final January-December 2022

Revaluation of the 2023 pension brackets

Law no. 197 of 29 December 2022 (Maneuver 2023) established, for the period 2023 – 2024, that the automatic revaluation of treatments operates according to a tiered system, defined as follows:

100% revaluation for pension payments totaling equal to or less than four times the INPS minimum payment;

85% revaluation for treatments totaling five or less than the INPS minimum payment;

53% of the revaluation for payments overall greater than five times the INPS minimum payment and equal to or less than six times the INPS minimum payment;

47% of the revaluation for pension payments totaling more than six times the INPS minimum payment and equal to or less than eight times the INPS minimum payment;

37% of the revaluation for pension payments overall greater than eight times the INPS minimum payment and equal to or less than ten times the INPS minimum payment;

32% of the revaluation for pension payments overall exceeding ten times the INPS minimum payment.

