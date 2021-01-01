December month of this year has been the cleanest in the last 4 years. Also, this whole year has been the cleanest in the last two years. However, according to experts, this time there has been a lot of fluctuation in pollution levels due to lockdown. This shows how deeply human activities have an impact on pollution.According to CPCB data, the number of severe days in December this year has been less than the past two years. The number of bad days has increased. The average air quality index stood at 328 in December this year, compared to 337 in the previous year. According to the CPCB, this time the capital has suffered only four days of severe levels in December, compared to 8 in 2019 and 2018.

This is how the air level

The number of very bad days this time was 16 in December, which was 12 in 2019 and 18 in 2018. Saffar, on the other hand, has claimed that there will be more days in 2020 when the wind remains within the set standards. According to Safar, the PM2.5 level remained within the prescribed standards for 192 days in 2020. The PM2.5 standard is 60 MGCM. Whereas in 2019, such days were just 145 and in 2018 there were 120. On the other hand, if we talk about PM 10, here too, their level of 116 days is less than the set standards.

December 31 was the cleanest in six years

New Year Eve has been the cleanest this year in six years. Although apart from Safar, the Meteorological Department had claimed that pollution on New Year Eve could go to a serious level, but it remained at 347. This is the first New Year Eve since the AQI system came out in 2015, when the capital’s AQI has been below 350.

How was pollution in December

year Normal bad Very bad serious Average AQI 2020 1 day 10 days 16 days 4 days 328 days 2019 1 day 7 Days 12 days 8 days 337 days 2018 1 day 4 days 18 days 8 days 360 days 2017 2 day 10 days 18 days 1 day 316 days 2016 0 days 1 day 24 days 6 days 365 days 2015 3 days 11 days 16 days 0 days 293 days

Source- CPCB