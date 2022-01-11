According to Statistics Netherlands, energy was almost 75 percent more expensive in the last month of the year than a year earlier. In November, the annual price increase here was 57.4 percent. Furthermore, meat, vegetables and fruit became more expensive. On an annual basis, this was a plus of 2.6 percent. In November this was still 1.1 percent.

The price developments of motor fuels and a stay in a holiday park had a depressing effect on the development of prices. Refueling in December was on average 27.8 percent more expensive than last year, compared to 33.1 percent in November.

Staying in a bungalow park was 7.1 percent cheaper in December than in the same month a year earlier. In November, staying in a holiday park was still 4.6 percent more expensive. This is also because the Christmas holidays started a week later last year.