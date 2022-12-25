Arnau Ortiz and Santi Jara, in the first instance, celebrate the goal by the La Mancha winger against Sabadell in Murcia’s last game at the Enrique Roca. / NACHO GARCIA / AGM

Last August he only played one league game, the opening one against Calahorra, a duel that ended in a goalless draw that left a bittersweet taste for the grana fans. Above all because the Murcian team was better than its rival, although it did not know how to transform his chances into a goal. A clash that Simón’s team arrived after a good