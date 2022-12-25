Murcia has gone from less to more since August and ends the year at its best, proving to be a candidate for promotion
Last August he only played one league game, the opening one against Calahorra, a duel that ended in a goalless draw that left a bittersweet taste for the grana fans. Above all because the Murcian team was better than its rival, although it did not know how to transform his chances into a goal. A clash that Simón’s team arrived after a good
#December #ideal #month #grana #house
Leave a Reply