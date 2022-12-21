Sharjah Municipality reported that the 50% discount deadline for attestation fees for late lease contracts for all years and new or renewed contracts will soon expire on December 31, calling on auditors and dealers to quickly apply to benefit from the decision.

The municipality stated that the customer can review the service centers located in various areas of the city of Sharjah or visit the municipality’s website, or through the real estate offices registered in the municipality for its affiliated units, noting that the decision applies to all late lease contracts, whether they are residential, commercial or investment, as well as New or renewed contracts until December 31, 2022 are for one year only.

The municipality pointed out that the discount is not applied to the price of the lease contract document, but is applied to the value of the contract attestation, adding that the customer cannot recover the certification fees for contracts that were ratified before the decision was issued, but he can benefit from the decision in the event of renewal for an additional year. It is not possible to combine two discounts and the higher discount applies.

The Municipal Council and Sharjah City Municipality announced the allocation of 12 service centers spread across the city of Sharjah to receive auditors, in addition to providing the municipality’s website as one of the means of certification in an easy way that shortens time and effort.

The head of the Sharjah Municipal Council, Salem Ali Al Muhairi, confirmed that the necessary coordination has been made with the concerned authorities by the Municipality of Sharjah City to implement the decision to grant a 50% discount on fees for attesting late lease contracts for all years, as well as on new or renewed contracts until 12/31/2022. Just one as well.

For his part, the Director General of the Municipality, Obaid Saeed Al-Tunaiji, explained that the municipality worked on modernizing the electronic systems with the aim of ratifying contracts through its website in an easy and convenient way, as the customer can complete the service from anywhere and at any time he wants by visiting the website of the municipality, and entering Go to the electronic and smart services, then choose the services of the Rental Regulation Department, then the rental contract attestation service, and follow the necessary steps.

And he stated that this decision contributes to preserving the rights of both parties to the relationship, including the landlord and the tenant, given that the lease contract is an official document that regulates this relationship and through it also guarantees each party his right, and also limits housing in a random manner, which enhances the emirate’s aesthetic and cultural appearance and provides a suitable environment for living. It has all the ingredients for happiness.