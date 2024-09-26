The General Secretariat of the Khalifa Award for Education revealed on its website that December 31 is the last date for receiving applications from candidates to participate in the 18th session of the award 2024-2025.

The General Secretariat of the Award stressed, during the applied excellence workshop that it organized “remotely” to introduce the fields of educational research, educational writing for children, and innovative educational projects and programs, the importance of employing scientific research to advance the education system at its various academic levels, whether university or pre-university.

The Secretary-General of the Award, Amal Al-Afifi, stressed the importance of this workshop, which aims to shed light on the most prominent developments in terms of employing scientific research in supporting the development of educational and teaching work, as well as educational writing that targets the child in terms of developing the quality of content, tools, message and values ​​that this cognitive content should carry for the student, in addition to highlighting the role of educational projects and programs in enhancing and supporting the concepts of innovation in the educational process with its various elements.

Al-Afifi explained that the workshop addressed an axis on the field of educational research, in which Dr. Sayed Daadour, a full-time professor at Damietta University, and Dr. Hanaa Hussein, a professor of education at Ain Shams University, spoke about the role of educational research in developing the education system and employing advanced methods and tools in scientific research that enhance the advancement of the educational process. In the axis of the field of educational authorship for children, Dr. Zaher Al-Dawudi, an associate professor at the College of Arts and Social Sciences at Sultan Qaboos University, and Atef Al-Ayadah, an educational expert at the Ministry of Education in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, reviewed the mechanisms of educational authorship for children and the necessity for the message directed to the child to be a carrier of values ​​and enhance positivity in the souls of children, in addition to providing the child with skills that open wide horizons for him to imagine and keep pace with the development witnessed by the era. The workshop also addressed an axis on the field of innovative educational projects and programs, in which Dr. Shawqi Kharbash, Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology in Al Ain, spoke about the importance of projects and programs in enhancing innovation in the learning environment by employing the best scientific and applied practices with the aim of spreading the culture of innovation in the learning environment, stressing that innovation today represents one of the prominent foundations that It is the basis for updating the learning system at various educational levels.