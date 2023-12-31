December 31, 2023, supermarkets and shops open or closed today, New Year's Eve

Today, Sunday 31 December 2023, are supermarkets and shops open or closed? It's New Year's Eve, and it's also a Sunday. A question that everyone is asking themselves to organize the New Year's Eve party in the company of friends and relatives. Maybe you haven't bought the zampone or the lentils and you want to know if the supermarkets are open.

In general the answer is yes. Today most shops and supermarkets are open, although perhaps with reduced hours. On the other hand, tomorrow, January 1, 2024, they will practically all be closed, as per tradition. If you have to shop then do it today. In any case, the advice we give you is to directly check the opening or closing of your trusted store via the website or social pages.

Penny supermarkets will be open with early closing at 6pm or 7pm, in most cases, for today, 31 December 2023. Same thing for Conad and Md, but some shops could close as early as early afternoon. Similar speech for Coop and others. Tomorrow they will all be closed.