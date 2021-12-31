December 31, 2021, supermarkets and shops open or closed on New Year’s Eve (New Year’s Eve)

Are the shops and supermarkets open or closed today, December 31, 2021, for New Year’s Eve? A question that many are asking themselves in the life of the New Year, a holiday this year conditioned by the Covid emergency, but which will in any case lead many Italians to celebrate the arrival of 2022 in the company of their loved ones and friends. time to go and buy everything you need. And if at the very last moment you realized that something is missing? Don’t worry, most shops and supermarkets will remain open today, December 31st, albeit in many cases with shorter hours and early closures to allow all workers to go home in time to celebrate New Year’s Eve. .

Tomorrow – January 1, 2022 – it will be very difficult to find shops open, because the closures will be generalized. All the main shopping centers will also be closed on January 1st 2022 and open today, December 31st 2021. Let’s see in detail the picture in the main cities such as Rome and Milan. On New Year’s Eve, as mentioned, the hours of many shops and shopping centers will undergo changes with reductions and early closures in the late afternoon, to allow everyone to have the traditional dinner. Here is a picture of the main shops and opening hours for December 31, 2021:

Sicilia Outlet Village 10 am-6pm

Città Sant’Angelo Village 10 am-6pm

Sardinia Outlet Village 10 am-6pm

Palmanova Outlet Village 10 am-6pm

Mondovicino Outlet Village 10 am-6pm

Valdichiana Outlet Village 10 am-6pm

Franciacorta Outlet Village 10 am-6pm

Fidenza Village Chic Outlet Shopping 10 am-6pm

Barberino Designer Outlet 10 am-6pm

Castel Romano Designer Outlet 9.15-18

La Reggia Designer Outlet 10 am-6pm

Noventa di Piave Designer Outlet 10 am-6pm

Serravalle Designer Outlet 10 am-6pm

Mantova Outlet Fashion District 10 am-6pm

Puglia Outlet Village 10-17

Valmontone Outlet 10 am-6pm

Torino Outlet Village 10 am-6pm

The Mall Firenze 10-17

The Mall Sanremo 10-17

As for the supermarkets open on 31 December 2021, in Milan the Pam, Carrefour and Esselunga will close at 19, while Conad and Lidl at 20, the Coop will arrive until 20.30. As for shops like Unieuro, Expert, Trony and Ikea, they will lower their shutters between 6 and 7 pm. Same thing for the main shopping centers. In Rome EurRoma 2 will close at 7 pm, Castel Romano at 6 pm. All closed on January 1, 2022. In any case, the advice we give you is to check by contacting your trusted point of sale directly, also through the website or social pages, to know the timetables precisely.

New Year 2022: the rules and restrictions

We have seen the shops and supermarkets open or closed on December 31, 2021, but what are the rules for this New Year, given the worsening of the Covid emergency? Parties in the square and prohibited events, Super green pass to dine at the restaurant, no gatherings but no limit for the number of guests at home. And then again: closed discos, no restrictions on movement, masks in closed places. Our video card with all restrictions.