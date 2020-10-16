The government approved December 31, 2021 as a day off in Russia, which falls on Friday. Resolution published on the website of the Cabinet.

“In the new year, January 2 and 3 fall on Saturday and Sunday. Since these are non-working holidays, it was decided to postpone them to Friday, November 5, and Friday, December 31, respectively, ”the publication says.

Saturday, February 20, will become a working day, so that after a long week, Russians have three days off – from Sunday, February 21, to Tuesday, February 23 (Defender of the Fatherland Day).

In 2021, citizens will have seven holiday seasons. In winter, the rest is announced from 1 to 10 January and from 21 to 23 February. In the spring, citizens will have three holidays in March (6-8 days) and six in May (1-3 and 8-10 days). Three more days off are scheduled for June 12-14, four – for November 4-7.

Earlier, half of the residents of Russia were in favor of declaring December 31 as a day off in 2021.