Although the first produced on the assembly line (1901) was the Oldsmobile Curved Dash, produced between 1901 and 1907 in 19,000 units, it was the Ford Model T to inaugurate what has been called mass automotive production. The legendary Tin Lizzie saw the lights of the assembly line in 1908 and was produced until 1927 in over 16.5 million units.

The latest Ford Model T was assembled on December 31, 1928 at the Cork plant in Ireland. Just a year and a half earlier, on May 26, 1927, the American carmaker had celebrated the 15 million models produced, an event that took place in the Highland Park, Michigan factory.

Ford announced the closure of the Cork assembly plant in 1984, with the loss of 800 jobs. The factory was built in 1917 by a decision of Henry Ford, whose father had local origins. According to the official reconstruction, in the eighties the restrictions on imports into Ireland, combined with a depressed car market, convinced Ford to abandon the plant which had been built, evidently, also for reasons not strictly economic. In 1982 the company had invested nearly £ 10 million in the production of the Sierra; but only 400 were produced a week, compared to the 6,000 that Ford produced in Belgium. The days of the great Model T were finally over.

Henry Ford said of the vehicle: “I will build a car for a great multitude of people. It will be large enough for the family, but small enough for the individual to guide and care for. It will be built with the best materials, by the best men to hire, according to the simplest designs that modern engineering can come up with. But it will be so low in price that no man with a good salary will not be able to own one – and enjoy with his family the blessing of hours of pleasure in the great outdoors provided by the good Lord.“.