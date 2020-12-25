Today is Christmas Day, a Christmas that we are celebrating in a different way, but with the great luck of continuing to add Dec. and wishing everyone in unison, that this nightmare ends very soon and that, for next year, we can enjoy with everyone our family and friends.

It is time for Christmas carols, to color our houses, a time of hope for the little ones and to remember those who have already made the long journey. It’s Christmas time.

The icy days of December are special for all of us who love the countryside and its conservation, hunters. These dates are for many of us, a good opportunity to go to the mountains and enjoy our great passion, hunting. If the weather is good, we can also do it in the company of family and friends, which is undoubtedly the best Christmas gift.

It is the ideal time to take a good look at our preserves, hunting the sections that have been traveled the least and of course, with our crew, we enjoy the heat of a good taco at mid-morning.

About to start the new year, now is when you have to take stock (yes, like the famous Mecano song), but of the season and start thinking about closing the hunt, since, in some species the behavior is already beginning to be activated reproduction (such as partridges) and low temperatures and their consequences foresee in those areas that suffer periods of frost and heavy snowfall.

In other places outside of Spain they also take advantage of the Christmas holidays to remember traditions. In countries like the United Kingdom, the hunt on December 26. day of “boxing day”, how many followers as Princess Kate Middleton. In Leggries, a German city, the hunters receive the day of the Nativity of the Lord, firing their weapons into the air. Can you imagine the same thing being done here? In Chalosse, France, the Hailhe de Nadau takes place, a secular tradition, in which bonfires were lit from hill to hill on Christmas Eve. Today, this tradition is perpetuated for the pleasure of gathering with family, friends or relatives around a large bonfire. There they talk, sing, sometimes play music, drink to celebrate Christmas and enjoy watching and listening to the whispers of the countryside.

From this our little corner that every Friday I share with all of you, Hunting and Conservation Trophy and a servant, we wish you a Merry Christmas!