23 December 2009 is a date that will remain forever imprinted in the history of Formula 1: exactly thirteen years ago the Mercedes – returning to the Circus as an official team after more than fifty years – announced the signing of Michael Schumacher signing a three-year contract with the German. After gave up on returning to the track in 2009 replacing the injured Felipe Massa at Ferrari, the seven-times world champion threw himself into this new challenge three years after his first farewell to racing at the end of the 2006 season. A decision that shocked everyone and left a profound disappointment in the hearts of the Prancing Horse fans, who nonetheless never ceased to feel deep respect and gratitude for those who managed to bring the Rossa back to the top after 21 years of fasting.

“Ross Brawn called me in early November and asked if I wanted to race. I managed to recover a lot of energy during the three years of inactivity and now I’m ready to run again. In the summer my neck was still not 100% after the motorcycle injury (which had not put him in a position to take Massa’s place, ed). Since then, though, I’ve had time to recover and heal.” Schumacher declared on that occasion.

Schumi’s ambitions were very high at the beginning of this great new adventure, that is to fight to conquer that eighth world title which eluded him in 2006, but soon the competitiveness of the car drastically reduced the objectives of the Brackley team also for the following two seasons . In three years, Schumacher managed to hit only one podium finish – Valencia 2012 – and a pole position in Monaco 2012 (officially not considered due to a grid penalty received in the previous Grand Prix in Barcelona), losing quite clearly the confrontation with his younger teammate Nico Rosberg.

This anniversary of December 23 takes on an even more particular meaning in this 2022 given that eight days ago Michael’s son, Mickwas made official as Mercedes’ reserve driver for 2023. 13 years later, Michael and Mick Schumacher signed an important contract in December for their respective careers with the house of the three-pointed star.