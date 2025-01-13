The predominance of high pressures made last month very dry in the whole of peninsular Spain, to the point that it was the second driest December of the 21st century, and with a warm character in terms of temperatures, according to the latest monthly climate summary from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), released this Monday.

December was very dry in terms of rain, with an average rainfall over peninsular Spain of 23.9 liters per square meter, 66% less than normal compared to the average for December between 1991 and 2020. It was the fifth driest December of the historical series, which begins in 1961, and the second of the 21st century, only behind that of 2015.

Last month was between dry and very dry in almost the entire peninsular territory and the Balearic Islands, except on the Cantabrian coast, where it was between normal and humid, as well as in more isolated points of the Mediterranean area. In the Canary Islands it was dry, although in the western islands there were areas with a humid character.

Among the observatories of the main Aemet network, the one in Colmenar Viejo/Famet (Madrid) stands out, where only 3.3 liters per square meter were accumulated, the lowest value in the entire series, with data since 1978. On the other hand, On the 8th, Pamplona airport broke the record for maximum precipitation in 24 hours for December, with 53.8 liters per square meter.









The highest monthly precipitation was recorded at the San Sebastián airport (Guipúzcoa), with 225.9 liters per square meter.

Temperatures

On the other hand, December 2024 was warm, with an average temperature over mainland Spain of 7.4 degrees, a value that is 0.7 degrees above the average for this month (reference period between 1991 and 2020). It was the 16th warmest December since records began in 1961, and the eighth warmest of the 21st century.

The month was warm or very warm in most of the Mediterranean area and in the mountain systems of the peninsula, while it was normal or cold in large areas of the interior of Galicia, both plateaus and the valleys of the Ebro, Guadiana and Guadalquivir. .

The high pressures led to a stable environment and the appearance of persistent fogs and thermal inversions in low inland areas. In the Balearic Islands it was cold or normal, while in the Canary Islands it was variable from one area to another, although it was very warm throughout the latter archipelago.

The highest temperatures were recorded in the Canary Islands, where on the 15th it reached 28.8 degrees at the La Palma airport. On day 1, 28.8 degrees were reached in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, a record for December at that observatory, with data since 1920.