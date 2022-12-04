It started the last month of the year. The children go on vacation. Adults will have more work at home because there will be no school. Of all the things you may be planning, dear reader, there’s one you shouldn’t forget: Don’t load up on high-fat junk food and high-carbohydrate soft drinks. It is not an excuse that it is a vacation. If you have free time, take advantage of it to teach nature to infants. The daily struggle for family support means that this important lesson is lost.

There in the middle of nature, there are plants and some insects to teach them, even in a park in an urban area. If there is an opportunity to enter areas not yet urbanized there will be much more variety. There you can understand that junk food and soft drinks are not natural. But the most terrible thing is that the statistics of Mexico show how the intake of that junk food and soft drinks has a prevalence of overweight at 18.8% of Mexican girls and boys, and, with obesity at 18.6% (National Health and Nutrition Survey 2021 (ENSANUT) In other words, 37.4% of Mexican infants are obese or overweight.

Increased in adolescence

It will be very difficult for them to change the habit of eating soft drinks and junk food once they reach adolescence. Proof of the latter is that the ENSANUT 2021 reports that the prevalence of obesity and overweight in adolescents, from 12 to 19 years old, is 24.7% overweight and 18.2% obese: All Mexicans between 12 and 19 years old have a prevalence of obesity or overweight of 42.9%. Almost half of this segment of the adolescent population has one of these two conditions in Mexico. There is a 15% increase in obesity and overweight, in the transition from childhood to adolescence in our country. They accumulate more in adolescence than those detected in childhood.

Research has shown that as weight increases, up to levels of overweight and obesity, the risks of the following conditions also increase: High blood pressure (hypertension), High LDL cholesterol, low HDL cholesterol, or high triglyceride levels ( dyslipidemia), Diabetes mellitus (type 2), Coronary heart disease, Attack or stroke, Gallbladder disease, Osteoarthritis (breakdown of cartilage and bone within a joint), Sleep apnea and breathing problems, Various types of cancer, Low quality of life, Mental illness such as clinical depression, anxiety and other mental disorders, Bodily pain and difficulty with physical functioning (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, US Department of Health).

Given this evidence, and that 37.4% of infants and 43% of adolescents are obese or overweight in Mexico, drastic action by THE CITIZENSHIP and the government is necessary. The viability of providing health care to the millions of patients who will add to the millions already existing with heart disease and diabetes mellitus will be impossible.

Paragraphs: Of errata, presidential inauguration 2024

On February 10, 2014, a decree was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation that amended, added, and repealed various provisions of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States in electoral political matters, including Article 83. Until Before that reform, that article said: “The President will enter into office on December 1 and will last six years…”.

Now, since constitutional article 83 has been reformed, it says: “The President will enter to exercise his office on the 1st. October and will last six years. The citizen who has held the position of President of the Republic, popularly elected, or with the character of interim or substitute, or provisionally assumes ownership of the Federal Executive, in no case and for

You will not be able to return to that position for any reason. (Article amended by Decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation on February 10, 2014. N. de E. IIJ: It will enter into force on December 1, 2018, so that the presidential period between 2018 and 2024 will begin on December 1, 2018 and will end on September 30, 2024, in accordance with the Fifteenth Transitory Article of the Decree.) (UNAM Publication IIJ).

As can be seen in the delivery of Readings last Wednesday, it was published that the presidential inauguration in 2024 would be in December. The correction goes, that a kind reader pointed out. Whoever is elected in the presidential election of June 2024, will be invested or invested as head of the federal executive power of Mexico on October 1, 2024.

