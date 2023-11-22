The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that the second and third of next December are an official paid holiday for all workers in the private sector in the UAE on the occasion of the 52nd Union Day.

This came in a circular issued by the Ministry in implementation of the Cabinet’s decision regarding the approved official holidays for the government and private sectors for the year 2023.

On this occasion, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation extended its sincere congratulations and blessings to the leadership, the people of the UAE and the residents of its land.