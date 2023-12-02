Tyrrell: a unique story

In the long history of Formula 1 there have been drivers and teams who have left their mark with one-of-a-kind actions or solutions, still today included in a one-of-a-kind chapter in the great book of the Circus. Among the teams still famous today for bringing iconic single-seaters to the track, there is certainly the Tyrrell, which in the second half of the 1970s went so far as to create the P34, a car equipped with six wheels. An idea that also had some small satisfaction, but which would never have been born without the spirit of the person who laid the foundations for the foundation of the team, that is Ken Tyrrellbetter known as ‘Uncle Ken’.

The first steps

Born in Guildford in 1924, Tyrrell served in the RAF during the Second World War, before turning to racing as a racing driver in the 1950s. Member of a family that owned a sawmill, he continued his adventure with four wheels until the end of the decade, hanging up his helmet and founding a Formula Junior team which took the name ‘Tyrrell Brothers’. That was the first step that slowly led him to his debut in F1 in 1968, bringing cars made with Matra chassis and Ford Cosworth engines to the track. Discoverer of the talent of Jackie Stewartthe debut almost immediately turned into a dream thanks to the Scottish driver, who brought the world title to Tyrrell in 1971, the brand’s second year in F1.

World titles

With Stewart, in 1971 Tyrrell got the double in the Drivers’ and Constructors’ World Championshipto then reappear on the roof of the world with his standard bearer in 1973. In all these successes, ‘Uncle Ken’s career also went through tragic moments such as the death of François Cevert, who died in a terrible accident during testing at Watkins Glen again in 1973. He returned to rejoice for other successes in single GPs between the end of the 1970s and the beginning of the following decade, the most famous victory in this period was that of Jody Scheckter in 1976with the South African becoming the first and only driver to triumph in F1 with a single-seater equipped with six wheels in the Swedish GP.

Talent scout until the end

In addition to his skills in the role of Team Principal, Tyrrell is still recognized today as one of the greatest talent scouts that the history of this sport has ever known: in addition to the aforementioned Stewart and Scheckter, the British manager also brought other great drivers into F1, including some ‘blues’ like Michele Alboreto (author of the team’s 23rd and last victory in Detroit in 1983) e Ivan Capelli, without forgetting other Frenchmen such as Patrick Depailler and Jean Alesi. It was precisely the latter who, in 1990surprises at his debut behind the wheel of the 019car designed by Harvey Postlethwaite and Jean-Claude Migeot equipped with a Raised nose front wing which revolutionized the aerodynamic concepts of single-seaters throughout the 1990s. Increasingly in financial difficulty, Tyrrell made what was the most difficult decision of his life, as he himself admitted, the December 2, 1997. It was precisely on that day 26 years ago that ‘Uncle Ken’ sold his team to BAR, which would then debut in F1 on a permanent basis in 1999 after having played the previous season still under the name of the old team. Suffering from health problems, Tyrrell died on August 25, 2001 at the age of 77.