The Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) reported more than 100 people murdered on December 19, making it the day with the most murders in the whole year.

There were around 107 intentional homicides, which add up to 1,453 for the entire year. victims, becoming the day with the most records of the last month of the year.

zacatecas has been the entity with the most attacks with victims of attacks in the capital, Jerez and Guadalupe, in addition to the highway drug blockades.

It has a sum 84 murders; In the week of December 12 to 19, the Zacatecan territory registered 37 intentional homicides.

Similarly, Guanajuato with the Irapuato massacre with 107 cases of which 12 were raised in the October night event.