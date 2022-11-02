The FIFA Soccer World Cup Qatar 2022 begins on November 20 with the opening match between the host team, qatarand the combined Ecuador. The World Cup event will conclude on December 18 with a final in style at the lusail stadiuma city widely known in the world of sport thanks to other competitions such as MotoGP and F1.
Francecurrent champion, is more than a candidate to be present in the final, as well as the national teams of Brazil, Argentina and England, in a great state of form. However, we cannot rule out other combinations such as those of Germany, Spain, Belgium either Portugal that have world-class players and promise to give war to the four great favorites.
The final date of the tournament will take place in the city-island of lusailin the lusail stadium, a newly created field with a capacity to hold up to 80,000 spectators. The fact that the World Cup is being held in Qatar has caused, among other things, unusual situations such as the World Cup itself being held in winter (northern hemisphere). In addition, the Qatari authorities have been forced to prepare the stadiums (and of course the one in Lusail) to counteract the extreme temperatures that are reached in the country.
The final will be played on Sunday, December 18, at 6:00 p.m. local time, so the schedules for Spain, Mexico and Argentina would be:
Spain: 4:00 p.m.
Mexico: 9:00 a.m.
Argentina: 11:00 a.m.
Fortunately, the most outstanding matches of the event (and therefore the final), as well as the matches played by the teams from Spain, Mexico and Argentina, can be followed openly in the 3 countries. In Spain, the open retransmission will be carried out by RTVEin Mexico Televisa Y Aztec TV and in Argentina Public Television/SportTV.
#December #World #Cup #final #Qatar
Leave a Reply