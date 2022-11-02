Francecurrent champion, is more than a candidate to be present in the final, as well as the national teams of Brazil, Argentina and England, in a great state of form. However, we cannot rule out other combinations such as those of Germany, Spain, Belgium either Portugal that have world-class players and promise to give war to the four great favorites.

Spain: 4:00 p.m.

Mexico: 9:00 a.m.

Argentina: 11:00 a.m.