Rubén Ignacio Moreira Valdez, distinguished federal deputy of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and member of the Parliamentary Group, presented a initiative reform to the article 74 of the Federal Labor Law. His proposal consists of establishing the December 12 as a mandatory day of rest in Mexicocoinciding with the celebration of the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

Why would December 12 be NEW MANDATORY REST?

The motivation behind this initiative is rooted in the cultural wealth of Mexicoresult of the fascinating encounter between Mesoamerican and European civilizations. Moreira Valdez argues that this cultural interaction has engendered a unique identity for Mexico, valued and recognized internationally.

The deputy points out that, despite the varied traditions and customs that enrich the daily life of the different regions of the country, There are festivities and beliefs that unite all Mexicans in a shared identity.

Festivities that deserve a MANDATORY DAY OF REST in Mexico

Among the most notable festivities, mention the Day of the Dead, La Guelaguetza, the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, the Battle of Puebla, Three Kings Day, the Cry of Independence, the San Marcos Fair and the Veracruz Carnival.

Within this set of celebrations, the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, celebrated on December 12, occupies a place of special relevance for the Mexican population. This festival, which combines religious and cultural elements, has left a deep mark on the national identity.

Moreira Valdez’s proposal seeks to formalize the recognition of the importance of December 12 by making it a mandatory day of rest for all workers in Mexico.

The initiative presented by the PRI deputy will be subject to review and debate in the honorable assembly in the next sessions. The final decision on its advancement, which will include its submission to committees and subsequent voting in plenary, will depend on the consideration of all relevant perspectives and opinions.