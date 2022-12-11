Automobile and airplane: two apparently distant and incomparable worlds, but which in reality hide more common elements than one can really imagine. Efficiency, technologies and, above all speed. This, moreover, is the reality that for decades has been ‘haunting’ fans of four-wheeled sports competitions, the same ones who look up to the sky with admiration and curiosity to ask themselves a question: who is faster between a sports car and an airplane?

In the 1900s there were numerous attempts to give an answer to this question, to this competition as atypical as it is fascinating, and some of them took place in Italy. Not surprisingly, a nation rich in automotive culture, as evidenced by the many realities that still today dazzle four-wheel lovers from all over the world, but also in aeronautics: just think of the great tradition of the Frecce Tricolori, a reference acrobatic team in the world , but also to other means of above all military nature that whiz in the ‘blue’ skies. The same Italy that already in the distant 1931 welcomed the first challenge between car and plane, on the distance of 20 km of the circuit Rome. The winner was the Caproni CA.100 biplanebut at the photo finish on another Italian legend like Tazio Nuvolariwho for a few seconds didn’t get the better of the wheel of theAlfa Romeo 2300.

The 80s had to come to relive the second round of this epic challenge, obviously with different protagonists. More specifically, the duel took place in 1981 in the Treviso base of Strange, headquarters of the 51st Stormo. To represent the four wheels there was the legendary Gilles Villeneuveat the wheel of his Ferrari 126 CKsversus the F-104 of the Lieutenant Daniele Martinelli, pilot at the controls of the most advanced and fastest aircraft of the time supplied to the Air Force. In that context, the Canadian managed to avenge the car, resulting faster in the acceleration challenge without the use of the rear wing. Score of 1-1: a playoff is needed to establish, at least momentarily, who is faster of the two vehicles, but to figure it out we will have to wait more than twenty years, until theDecember 11, 2003.

Different times and technologies, but always in the Italian field. From the corner of the airport ‘ring’ Grossetoheadquarters of the 4th Stormo (whose symbol is precisely the prancing Horse which was present on the nacelle of an ace of aviation such as Francesco Baraccaand that the latter’s family donated to Enzo Ferrari to adopt him on his single-seaters), the Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F2003 GA, fresh from his fourth consecutive world title together with his team, who in that year decided to adopt the initials ‘GA’ on the single-seater to commemorate the passing of Gianni Agnelli. On the other, theMaurizio Cheli’s Eurofighter Typhoon, at the controls of a supersonic interceptor fighter which would soon become part of the Italian Air Force family. An aircraft, today as then, among the most advanced in history, built by Italy together with other European countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom and Spain, capable of reaching peak speeds close to 2500 km/hagainst the 350 maximum of the Ferrari V10. The speed ’rounds’, held in front of a large audience despite the adverse weather conditions, were three: acceleration duel over distances of 600, 900 and 1200 meters.

In the first it was the German from Ferrari who took the win, with a time of 9.4 seconds, two tenths faster than that of the Eurofighter. The latter, however, crossed the finish line first in the second heat, benefiting from the thrust of the afterburner and the wet track, certainly not in favor of Ferrari. Once again a draw, with the third challenge deciding everything: the one over 1200 metres. As expected by many, Schumacher loses the duelbut not paying for an abysmal gap: only two seconds from the fighter.