“7Dney.ru”: Dolina, deceived by scammers, will sell an apartment in Jurmala for 95 million rubles

People’s Artist of Russia Larisa Dolina has started selling her apartment in Jurmala. The singer’s intentions became known soon after swindlers deprived her of her living space in the center of Moscow, recalls “7Dney.ru”.

According to the publication, the singer told about her plans in a personal conversation with colleagues during the New Wave festival. Dolina decided to sell because of sanctions: the artist simply cannot come to Latvia to visit her own apartment.

The lot is an apartment in the residential complex “Yantarnaya Reziditsiya” in the elite Dzintari district on the shore of the Gulf of Riga. The property was purchased in 2011 and is valued at more than 95 million rubles. The star owns another apartment in this residential complex.

In mid-August, it became known that Dolina had become a victim of fraudsters and lost her apartment. Following their tip, the singer sold her property, after which she transferred 180 million rubles to unknown persons.

The investigation believes that the scammers called from Ukraine. The real estate agency “Lviv Estate” was involved in the deal, and its representatives were unaware of the criminal intentions of the artist’s “representatives”.

Telegram channel Shot previously reported that Dolina risked losing her property abroad. According to one version, these could have been the same scammers as in the case of the singer’s capital apartment.