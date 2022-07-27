Already in 2018 the Sweet Bandits Studios had distinguished themselves for the originality of their Coffence, a coffee fighting game in which a plethora of fighters, from baristas to typical customers, challenged each other in a particular battle with the sound of cups. 4 years after Coffence, the Canadian studio returns with Deceive Inc.multiplayer game published by Tripwire Interactive and presented at the PC Gaming Show of which we tried the alpha version in preview.

Deceive Inc. is a PvP shooter inspired by the world of espionage in which action and stealth come together in a team game (4 teams of 3 players) or for a single player (up to 10 challengers). In this title we will play the role of a spy hired by Deceive Inc., a leading private company in the world of espionage services, with the aim of stealing a briefcase hidden inside the level in which we find ourselves.

Reaching it, however, will not be easy at all: we will have to face armed guards, force protected areas and pay attention to many other spies who, like us, want nothing more than to get their hands on the much coveted loot. On our side we will have a wide range of cutting-edge gadgets that will help us disguise ourselves and infiltrate the maze of the game map in the most discreet way possible.

In the first moments of each game we find ourselves choosing our avatar from a (at the moment) small roster of spies. Each character has their own unique weapon and two unique abilities, as well as different inventory gadgets that we can select and modify from time to time, so you can experiment with different combinations and playstyles.



Whether it’s a crowded or half-empty area, it’s up to us to try to keep a low profile.

The most important mechanic of the game is undoubtedly the camouflage: to try to go unnoticed as much as possible, it is vital to be able to blend in with the NPCs by emulating their physical appearance, an action possible by pressing the corresponding button until the acquisition of the appearance of others. These disguises hide a double advantage: on the one hand the possibility of going unnoticed in the crowd, managing to advance rapidly towards the goal; on the other, the ability to infiltrate areas reserved for specific categories of characters.

Deceive Inc. Developer: Sweet Bandits Studios

Publisher: Tripwire Interactive

Availability: early 2023 (PC, PlayStation, Xbox Series X | S)

Version tested: PC (Steam)

Keep in mind that camouflage is not permanent: an opponent’s bullet is enough to neutralize your cover. In the same way, the disguise will vanish when we will be the ones to draw the weapon and attack the enemies on our own initiative, returning active by remaining stationary for a few seconds. To try to keep your cover as long as possible you will also need to avoid any suspicious behavior such as jumping or running for no reason.

The disguises are not interchangeable with each other: each color corresponds to a specific category of NPC as well as an area in which they are allowed to enter. For example, the technicians, who we recognize by the lab coat, can only work in the laboratory; consequently, a Technician walking undisturbed in another area could make a Guard suspicious (distinguished by the blue color and allowed in almost all areas) who, in turn, could decide to attack him.

Each match consists of three different phases, namely insertion, infiltration and extraction. The first part of each game is dedicated to tampering with the terminals that block access to the vault by collecting information contained in the electronic devices scattered around the level. In this section we will also be looking for keys and field upgrades that can be useful for the rest of the game.



In the extraction phase, reaching the briefcase does not mean having the victory in your pocket: all the other opponents will try to steal it from us.

Once the entrance to the vault is unlocked, the infiltration phase begins, in which the goal becomes to reach the vault itself and recover the briefcase. It is essential to keep a low profile to prevent the guards from discovering and defeating us.

Obtained the loot we arrive in the third and last phase, that is the extraction, in which we will have to escape with the briefcase and fly away from the map reaching the helicopter. Consequently, the purpose of all the other spies becomes to locate the player with the loot (whose position is reported to everyone from time to time) and steal his briefcase and then escape. Deceive Inc. has very interesting mechanics such as the ability to choose from a variety of disguises and then exploit them to your advantage and the structure of the 3-phase missions, which give the title a more strategic twist: among which of the characters the spies hide ?

Furthermore, the combination of action and stealth allows players to choose their fighting style independently, giving the games a completely different tone depending on the decisions of the participants: who will play completely discreetly? Who on the other hand will try to get the loot with gun shots?



Looking at the other side of the coin, it is precisely the structure of the games that makes Deceive Inc. a game that is not particularly intuitive due to the intermediate steps to be taken in the different phases. At the same time, the camouflage mechanics, despite being one of the most interesting features of the entire game, make it less easy to recognize your teammates in the Team mode, a difficulty partially mitigated by the presence of an in-game voice chat.

Also in the team game we point out that it is possible to come back to life only once per game thanks to the intervention of a teammate. For the rest of the match it will be necessary to use the healing stations scattered along the level or the gadgets dedicated to the recovery of health points.

In this first test of the game, the character designs and graphics of Deceive Inc. have not particularly won us over, still being too similar to other titles already in circulation. In this regard, the Sweet Bandits Studios have stated that the final version of the game, while remaining very similar to the one we tested, will be further improved in the artistic direction and in the offer of levels.



The game ends when a player manages to get the loot to safety.

All that remains is to wait until the first months of 2023 to find out what will be hidden in the launch edition and if the latter will be able to dispel our doubts.