Among the major novelties of the Future Games Show 2023 there is also Deceit 2new chapter of the detail “social deduction” adventure first-person with survival-style elements horrorfocused on collaboration and deception, as we see in the first presentation trailer.

There history of Deceit 2 is very interesting: we find ourselves in Millhaven Asylum, in 1979. Something obviously goes very wrong during an occult ritual, since it results in the killing of all the members of a once illustrious family, except one.

The case remained unsolved for decades until Truth Seekers Anonymous came forward. In the game we find ourselves in prison, as an involuntary pawn in the Ritual of Deception at the hands of the evil Game Master.

Deceit 2 is a “social deduction” horror game from 6-9 players, two of which are Infected. While the Infected are under the command of the Game Master, the Innocents must work together to escape the Ritual and discover who is plotting against them. By activating Blood Altars on the map, infected players can transform others into the Middle Place, a parallel dimension filled with monsters.

In this situation, innocent players must work together to survive the constant threats. Deceit 2 is expected for the 2023 on PC, PlayStation and Xboxawaiting further information on the precise release date.