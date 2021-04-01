A teenager hit by a car from the English town of Lick, Staffordshire, “came to life” after doctors pronounced him dead, and his parents agreed to donate the body for organs. This is reported by The Sun.

On March 13, 18-year-old Lewis Roberts was hit by a car. The teenager was hospitalized with serious head injuries. Doctors urgently performed an operation on him.

Four days later, the hospital staff told his parents that there was nothing more they could do to improve their son’s condition and declared brain death. The family said goodbye to the young man and agreed to donate his organs to save the lives of seven other people in need of transplants.

Thanks to this decision, Roberts bought a little more time before he was disconnected from the life support system. Just a few hours before the organ harvesting operation, he began to breathe on his own.

Since then, the young man’s condition has continued to improve. He began to respond to pain tests, independently move his limbs and turn his head, blink and move his lips. Roberts is getting better every day.

The family organized a fundraiser for the teenager. They have already managed to find 1.8 thousand pounds (187.3 thousand rubles).

Earlier it was reported that mistaken for a deceased resident of Argentina woke up before her cremation and shocked her grieving daughter. The girl complained about the incident to the local authorities, who promised to investigate.