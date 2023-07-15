A Brazilian advertising watchdog is investigating whether Volkswagen complied with the rules by using artificial intelligence to bring the deceased Brazilian superstar Elis Regina (36) to life in a commercial. According to the complainants, Volkswagen is crossing an ethical boundary by giving the impression that the artist is still alive. But that’s nonsense, the fans say. “I can only cry.”

