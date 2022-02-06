The 5-year-old Moroccan toddler Rayan, whose body was retrieved from a deep well after days of rescue on Saturday, will be buried on Monday in the village of Ighrane, where the accident also took place. That’s what a provincial representative and a relative of the boy said.
