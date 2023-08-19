The man (60) who was found dead in his home in Terborg on Friday evening has been beaten so badly by his own rottweiler that he probably died from neglected dog bites. That’s what the police say. The rottweiler, known as aggressive, has received an injection from a vet.
Henny Haggeman, Hai Voeten
Latest update:
19-08-23, 16:21
#Deceased #man #beaten #rottweiler #dog #bites #death
