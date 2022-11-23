Pierre Kartner, also known as Father Abraham, who passed away earlier this month, suffered from bone cancer. That is what his son Walter Kartner said to the weekly magazine Privately .

,,It started with back problems, after which he was soon told that he had to take into account that there was nothing that could be done about it. The disease had spread throughout his body,” says Walter. “My father resigned himself wonderfully quickly to that terrible message from the specialist – as he always said when something was wrong in life: ‘there are things that are as they are’.”

Kartner died at home

According to his son, Kartner tried to enjoy life as much as possible until the last moment. He also made a lot of music. ,,Then he occasionally crawled behind his keyboard to write songs. He followed the news on his tablet, and every now and then he had a bad day. But Dad was never depressed. In the end he just died at home."

Kartner passed away exactly two weeks ago at the age of 87 and was posthumously honored by several musicians. The singer and musician has disappeared from the public eye in recent years and has already stopped performing. The family initially declined to comment on the cause of death.