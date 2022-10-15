





The French company Decathlon has launched its new electric bike, which has been named Elops LD500E and is now available in France, Germany and other European countries.

One of the leading e-bike companies, Decathlon has popularized the means of transport by offering a more sustainable alternative, allowing quick commutes to appointments and even allowing for quieter rides on weekends, thus being a multipurpose vehicle.

The new model, according to the manufacturer, is considered ideal for longer trips and city tours.

The LD500e has a 6061 aluminum frame and weighs 23 kilograms, plus an 8-speed transmission and a torque sensor built into the bottom bracket.

Its motor has 250 W and can deliver up to 45 Nm (newtons per meter) of power.

As for the battery of the new Decathlon model, it has a capacity of 504 Wh (watts per hour), allowing a range of 115 km per full charge.

To be fully charged, the battery needs about seven hours, so it can be easily charged while the user is sleeping.

Other specifications

In addition, it has an LCD panel on the handlebars that shows data such as speed and battery level.

Another interesting aspect is that it allows you to choose between three power levels, also having a pedaling assistance mode.

Finally, it also has a USB port that allows you to charge devices while on the move.







