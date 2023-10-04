Decathlon laboratories provide maintenance and repair services, supporting and spreading the culture of reuse on a daily basis

Don’t get rid of sports equipment prematurely it is a fundamental principle from a sustainability perspective. Especially because, thanks to specially designed production processes, Decathlon manages to deliver every year new repairable itemsto minimize the waste of precious resources.

"The Heart of All the Other R's" — Let's delve deeper into the topic with Stefano Sciascia, Country Workshop Category Manager Decathlon Italia: "The 'R' of 'Repair' represents the heart of all the other 'R's we talked about previously, because the Rental and Second Hand services we offer always pass through the Decathlon laboratories, for control and maintenance, and to guarantee maximum safety for our customers." There are 145 laboratories present in Decathlon stores distributed throughout the national territory and 4 specialized ones for the most complex processes: "In 2022 we repaired over 20 thousand items".

What’s new: repair yourself — Decathlon also allows consumers to learn “do it yourself” repairs: “We want to allow all athletes to be independent in this sense, providing all the necessary tools: a dedicated support site with the possibility of purchasing spare parts and following video tutorials, with product sheets”.

"R" for "Recycle" — The fourth "R" that we face recalls the theme of Ecodesign of Decathlon: the production process that avoids the use of additional resources obtained from oil, valorising production waste destined for disposal, recovered and transformed into new sources necessary for Eco-design. Attention to environmental impact confirms itself as being at the center of all phases of a product's life cycle, and in this direction, Decathlon continues with dedication on the path towards achieving the ambitious objective of creating an offer of 100% eco-designed products and a 20% reduction in CO² environmental impact, among the main causes of global warming.

The Ecodesign process is established by the design teams of the multinational company based in France, which they study solutions in raw materialsdrawing on more durable sources or through production with recycled material, in the dye thanks to new product coloring techniques and in repairability, in the Decathlon laboratories.