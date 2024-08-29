The Square, Decaro’s intervention

“Me as a candidate for the Puglia Region? There’s more than a year to go, we’ll make our assessments”, so Antonio Decaro at La Piazza, the affaritaliani.it event held in Ceglie Messapica (Brindisi) from 29 to 31 August. The former mayor of Bari elected in May in Brussels as a member of the European Parliament is running for the candidacy of the Democratic Party (and Campo largo?) in Puglia after the two terms of Michele Emiliano.