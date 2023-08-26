Puglia, Decaro: “Me candidate? I would like to stay in the area”

I cannot reapply for mayor of Bari due to the double mandate rule. We mayors are waging a battle because it is anomalous that in our country the mayor who is elected directly by the citizens cannot be elected a third time”. This was stated by the president of Anci and mayor of Bari, Antonio Decaro, at the Affaritaliani in Ceglie Messapica, in the province of Brindisi. “I would like to stay in the area, I didn’t want to be mayor of Bari and instead it was the most beautiful human experience of my life”, adds Decaro. It takes time, there are two and a half years to go”, underlines the mayor of Bari.

Pnrr, Decaro: “Municipalities do their duty, other pieces of the state do not”

“We have shown that even the municipalities of the south make tenders for the Pnrr. 52% of the resources of the Pnrr were put out to tender by the mayors who, however, obtained 19% of the resources. This means that other sectors of the state do not they are doing their job.” This was stated by the mayor of Bari and president of Anci, Antonio Decaro, at the Affaritaliani event, La Piazza. “Sidnaci are like Forrest Gump, they ran like the wind blowing,” adds Decaro.

Pnrr: Decaro, government explain moving thousands of projects

“Why were three entire programs moved? Thousands of works have been moved, three entire programs that belong to the Ministry of the Interior. We would just like to understand why: what have the mayors done wrong? If those resources are moved to Repower , we ask that substitute resources be contextual.” This was stated by the president of Anci, Antonio Decaro, at the Affaritaliani event, La Piazza, in Ceglie Messapica in the province of Brindisi. “We ask the government to explain the reasons why the resources of the municipalities have been moved and not those of some ministries?”, adds Decaro.

