The mayor of Bari Antonio Decaro denies the words of the president of the Puglia region Michele Emiliano who, speaking from the stage of yesterday's demonstration in Bari, had said that he had accompanied the then councilor Decaro to the sister of a neighborhood boss. “As regards that episode in particular, from almost twenty years ago, Emiliano doesn't remember well – states the mayor -. It is certainly true that he gave me all his support, in the face of protests from a good part of the neighbourhood, when we started to close Bari Vecchia to cars, but I never went to any sister's house“, assures Decaro after the controversy sparked by Emiliano's words.

''After some arguments with some residents, one day, as we entered the Cathedral, we met some kids in the square, who were also quite “skeptical” about the new rules, who began to rail against me. Michele told them to leave me alone because I had to work for the children of the neighborhood. However, as the news of the time reported, I met the lady in question on the street, long after the traffic was closed, and I argued with her. because he couldn't resign himself to the installation of flower boxes which prevented the passage of cars''.

Decaro remembers the ''context'' of those years. ''We need to be absolutely precise about these things. First of all it is good to remember the context. There was an anti-mafia magistrate who had just been elected mayor in a neighbourhood, like that of Bari Vecchia, which had always been accustomed to wild parking in total illegality. Imagine what the reactions could be to a young councilor who allowed himself to enter the neighborhood to completely revolutionize habits, starting with mobility, pedestrianizing a large part of the streets and installing cameras at the access gates''.