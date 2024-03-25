Bari case, Elly Schlein escapes: captain or my captain…

There perfect storm it is served in Bari sauce. It all stems from the fact that the mayor Antonio Decaro he shouts treason for the possibility of dissolving his city council in Bari and calls the streets to call a demonstration. But during the event the omelette happens because Michele Emilianopresident of the Puglia region, publicly tells an anecdote: when he was mayor and Decaro was a simple traffic councilor threatened by crime, he took him to the sister of a boss to protect him instead of reporting everything to the competent authorities ( click here to retrieve the article ).

Decaro is next to him when this fact is told. He seems moved, excited, he doesn't reply, he doesn't deny it. Immediately afterwards the brawl breaks out with the centre-right marveling at what happened and the Democratic Party remaining embarrassed in silence. In the afternoon Emiliano he says he was misunderstood. How many times have we heard this phrase towards journalists? Luckily, videos are starting to swirl online that confirm: no misunderstanding; those are the words.

The centre-right raises the bar and calls for the resignation of both and their summons to the anti-mafia parliamentary commission. The situation gets out of hand for the two but also for the Democratic Party because the secretary Elly Schlein saw fit to disappear after she had approved and encouraged the demonstration. A true example of courage. Captain, oh my captain…

At this point in the evening, Decaro makes himself heard and denies the words of the president of the Puglia region: “As regards that particular episode, from almost twenty years ago, Emiliano doesn't remember well. It's certainly true that he gave me all the his support, in the face of protests from a large part of the neighborhood, when we began to close Bari Vecchito cars, but I have never gone to any sister's house.” And then again: “After some arguments with some residents, one day, as we entered the Cathedral, we met some boys in the square, who were also quite “skeptical” about the new rules, who began to rail against me. Michele told them to leave me alone because I had to work for the children of the neighborhood. However, as reported in the news of the time, I met the lady in question on the street, long after it was closed to traffic, and I argued with her because she could not resign herself to the installation of flower boxes which prevented the passage of cars''.

Even the boss's sister confirms: ''Never, never has this happened. Never seen Decaro with Emiliano! When did Decaro ever come here?''. But the right doesn't stop and Maurizio Gasparri he blasts them: “The mayor of Bari essentially says that Emiliano lied in front of the citizens when he recounted an episode from many years ago in great detail. Emiliano said that as mayor he accompanied the councilor of the time Decaro, who was involved in public works , in the house of a boss's sister, entrusting it to her in order to continue with the activities undertaken. Emiliano's story was short, but precise. And while he was describing the visit to this house, saying that he and Decaro had gone to knock, the the current mayor of Bari has endorsed the story, just watch the video again, miming the gesture of someone knocking on the door going 'knock, knock'”.

Gasparri it's a river in flood and it continues: “Decaro Emiliano did not deny it either on stage or immediately afterwards and waited more than twenty-four hours to give a partly different and partly coincident narration. There would have been meetings, but on the street, occasional and not with a home visit about which Emiliano was very, very precise. It is obvious that this little game arises from the embarrassment of Decaro, who is described by Emiliano as a companion on visits to the house of a boss's sister. Caused by the threats that Decaro would have suffered, one must imagine, from people connected to this boss.”

The comment is left to the president of Noi Moderati Maurizio Lupi: “It is appropriate for Michele Emiliano to explain to the Anti-Mafia commission the meaning of his words yesterday and for Mayor Decaro to also be listened to. We are guaranteeists and against any summary trial, but those words must be clarified at an institutional level and the socio-economic context must be analysed. politician to whom they refer”. It remains a surreal story, a textbook case of a patch worse than the hole.