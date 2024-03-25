Municipality of Bari, the accusations against Sisto against Decaro: “The excess reaction…”

The case of sending commissioners to the Municipality of Bari to check for any mafia infiltration in the council led by mayor Antonio Decaro, has also become a political caseas well as judicial. For Francesco Paolo Sistocoordinator of Fi in Bari and deputy minister of Justice, “la Decaro's reaction it is folkloristic and pyrotechnics. We are used to maturity in institutions. I found the reaction weak, overreaction can hide a weakness of arguments”. The exponent of the Azzurri intervenes on La 7 to tell his truth.

“I'm talking – Sisto tells La7 – about criminals who decided on hiringAlso against the will of the administrators appointed by the council”. Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry releases the list of 15 municipalities dissolved due to the mafia from Piantedosi. “I am predominantly centre-right“, said the minister. Yet Forza Italia group leader Maurizio Gasparri he will be in Bari for a press conference together with Sistoto talk about the “risk of mafia infiltration in the municipal administration of Bari”. Also the Italian leader Antonio Tajani defends Piantedosi: “No criminalization, he did well”.