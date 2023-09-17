It’s been 6 months since we last heard about the title DECAPOLICEbut here it is finally LEVEL-5 has returned to the spotlight to show us a couple of brand new trailers for the game.

In the first video we are shown a general overview of the game concept, while in the second we can take a more in-depth look at the mechanics and one of the cases that we will be called upon to solve during this intriguing adventure.

DECAPOLICE is coming sometime in 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 And Nintendo Switch. Who knows if we will see news about it or a release date during the Tokyo Game Show 2023 now upon us (21-24 September).

Concept Image Trailer

Playable Guide Trailer

DECAPOLICE: Take on the role of a detective and solve intricate cases. In this futuristic mystery from Level-5, the developers of the series Laytonyou will explore a vast open world and discover the fun of deductive reasoning.

Source: LEVEL-5 Street Gematsu