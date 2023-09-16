As promised, Level-5 released today two new trailers Of DECAPOLICE, the detective role-playing game. He was also reconfirmed launch during 2023 on Nintendo Switch, PS5 and PS4.
The first video offers us a general overview of the game, introducing the protagonist Harvard and the futuristic virtual world Decapolisin which our investigations and clashes will take place, characterized by turn-based mechanics.
The second trailer instead shows us the progress of a training mission that simulates the case of a robbery of a jewelry store that occurred in the past, from the investigative phase with collection of evidence and interrogations up to the confrontation with the culprits.
Turn-based battles and investigations
DECAPOLICE presents itself as an RPG that mixes classic turn-based combat with investigative phases. The main character, a rookie detective named Harvard Marks, hunts down criminals in a huge, crime-infested open-world city, moving between the real and virtual worlds. His goal is to arrest a serial killer, wandering around the city and collecting evidence, while solving a large number of other cases proposed by the game.
