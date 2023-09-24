LEVEL-5 took advantage of the Tokyo Game Show 2023 to show off a rich new gameplay for the highly anticipated DECAPOLICE. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, lasts over 40 minutes and will allow us to see both the investigative and combat phases during a mission led by the protagonist Harvard.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that DECAPOLICE will be available during 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Good vision!

DECAPOLICE – TGS 2023 gameplay

Source: LEVEL-5 Street Gematsu