LEVEL-5 he announced DECAPOLICEa new detective JRPG in development for Playstation 5, Playstation 4 And Nintendo Switch. The title will be released worldwide during 2023, although a specific launch window has not been revealed at the moment. In this JRPG we will take on the role of a detective who will have to explore the mysterious DECAISMvirtual copy of the real world, in which it will be possible collect clues to solve the cases we are investigating.

This is currently the only information released for DECAPOLICE. Waiting to find out more, let’s enjoy the announcement trailer. Good vision!

Source: LEVEL-5