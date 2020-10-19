Since its creation in 2009, the platform has handled more than a million and a half reports.

The Pharos platform, whose resources the government wants to strengthen, had received in July a report from the Twitter account of the assailant who beheaded a professor in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine on Friday evening. The account had not been suspended, because there was no major alert on a passage to the act, indicates a source close to the investigation to franceinfo. This Twitter account was ultimately suspended after Friday’s attack and the publication of a photo of the victim.

Monday, October 19, Marlène Schiappa, Minister Delegate for Citizenship, went to the premises of the Pharos platform to show this desire to strengthen its resources. The minister notably mentioned the problem of cyber-Islamism.

The Platform for Harmonization, Analysis, Cross-referencing and Referral of Reports (Pharos) allows anyone to report content on the internet deemed illegal. Since its creation in 2009, this platform has already processed more than a million and a half reports, according to the report established in February 2020.

Among the 4,400 reports received on average per week, 57% of the reports relate to scams and financial scams. But Pharos also deals with reports related to child crime, threats or incitement to violence, but also incitement to racial hatred or incitement to discrimination of people because of their origins, their sex, their sexual orientation or of their disability.

These reports are processed by around thirty police and gendarmes who must ensure that they indeed constitute an offense in France. If the offense is characterized, an investigation is opened by a prosecutor. Reports can also be transmitted to investigators abroad through Interpol. Since Friday, 83 investigations have been opened in defense of terrorism following online reports of messages favorable to the attack.