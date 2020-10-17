How to find the words to talk about the murder of a professor in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines), which occurred Friday, October 16, to children and adolescents? Up to six years it takes “try as much as possible that the child is not in contact with this reality since it is not psychically manageable“, Explain Marie-Estelle Dupont, pClinical sychologist and psychotherapist invited to the 13 Hours set, Saturday, October 17. Between 6 and 12 years old, “wait until you see what the child brings“, based on information he received. For teens,”we talk about it, pbecause this is the world they will live in tomorrow“, she specifies, adding that with social networks, “they can’t not know“.

To prevent this from becoming a trauma, “you have to help the teenager to think“, continues Marie-Estelle Dupont. The parent less overwhelmed by emotion must be the one who will talk to him about it, because “the child will identify more with your condition than with your wordsThe psychotherapist also insists on the need to moderate social networks to limit the impact of images.

